78-day salary as festive bonus for Railway employees? Centre's BIG decision expected today

Today (September 28), the government may grant salary bonuses of 78 days to more than 11 lakh railway employees in a significant cabinet decision. If so, this will be the 12th consecutive year the government has announced the holiday bonus for railroad workers.

For a previous couple of years, the government has announced that eligible non-gazetted railway staff (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) will receive a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) payment equal to 78 days of payment. The Modi administration will continue to offer a bonus of 78 days' worth of pay for the ninth year in a row.

The government had previously stated that the festive bonus is intended to motivate a significant number of railway personnel to raise productivity levels and improve the operation of the Railways while also ensuring industrial harmony.

The payment of PLB would have cost the government Rs. 1984.73 crore for the fiscal year 2021–22, to all qualified non–gazetted railroad employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel), was approved by the Cabinet.