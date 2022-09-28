Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

78-day salary as festive bonus for Railway employees? Centre's BIG decision expected today

The Modi administration will continue to offer a bonus of 78 days' worth of pay for the ninth year in a row.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

78-day salary as festive bonus for Railway employees? Centre's BIG decision expected today
78-day salary as festive bonus for Railway employees? Centre's BIG decision expected today

Today (September 28), the government may grant salary bonuses of 78 days to more than 11 lakh railway employees in a significant cabinet decision. If so, this will be the 12th consecutive year the government has announced the holiday bonus for railroad workers.

For a previous couple of years, the government has announced that eligible non-gazetted railway staff (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) will receive a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) payment equal to 78 days of payment. The Modi administration will continue to offer a bonus of 78 days' worth of pay for the ninth year in a row.

The government had previously stated that the festive bonus is intended to motivate a significant number of railway personnel to raise productivity levels and improve the operation of the Railways while also ensuring industrial harmony.

The payment of PLB would have cost the government Rs. 1984.73 crore for the fiscal year 2021–22, to all qualified non–gazetted railroad employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel), was approved by the Cabinet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.