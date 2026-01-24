77th Republic Day 2026 Parade & Flag Hoisting: When and where to watch; check timings

The parade will comprise 6,065 participants and will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar. The event will also feature 12 military bands and 8 pipe bands, adding ceremonial grandeur to the operational narrative

India is set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. The celebrations will begin with the iconic Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the National flag, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the ceremony.

When and where to watch flag hoisting and Kartaya parade

On January 26, 2026, the celebration will begin at 9:30 am at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. Gates open at 7 am, so the visitors want to arrive early. To watch the celebration from the comfort of home, the viewers can catch the live broadcast on Doordarshan, Doordarshan's YouTube channel, All India Radio's YouTube channel, and major news channels. Tickets are available online and offline, priced between Rs 20 and Rs 100

Republic Day 2026: Check out tableaux

A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. The list of the participating tableaux includes Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.

For the first time, Indian Army contingents participating in the Republic Day Parade will march in a combat-ready battle array, reflecting their actual deployment during warfare, Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi, said during a media interaction in New Delhi on Friday. The Indian Army Tableau will depict an Integrated Operations Centre, illustrating joint planning, precision targeting and air defence under the protective umbrella of "Sudarshan Chakra", showcasing how modern conflicts are planned and executed in real time.



The parade will comprise 6,065 participants and will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar. The event will also feature 12 military bands and 8 pipe bands, adding ceremonial grandeur to the operational narrative. The 77th Republic Day Parade will thus stand out as a vivid demonstration of the Indian Army's transformation into a technology-driven, integrated and combat-ready force, firmly anchored in indigenous capability and operational excellence.