773 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest till now: Health Ministry

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday stated that thee are a total of 5194 positive cases in the country, out of which 773 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 32 deaths.

"Till date total 402 people have been discharged, total 5194 positive confirmed case have been reported. In last one day 773 positive cases were reported. Total 149 deaths have been reported and around 32 people have died yesterday," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry stated.

He also informed that as many as 402 patients have recovered.

As the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the country, Aggarwal informed that Centre has directed the states to continue its focus on building hospitals, surveillance nd tracing contacts.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent health workers from being infected, he said that infection prevention and control measures are being followed. Moreover, he said that training modules will be launched to deal with suspected COVID-19 cases of pregnant women.

The Health Ministry also assured that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine available in the country. “It is ensured that not only today even in future there will not be any lack of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed,’’ Lav Agarwal said.

R Gangakhedkar, a senior Indian Council of Medical Research official, said that a total of 1,21,271 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, in Parliament to discuss the COVID-19 crisis.

The Prime Minister told the leaders that "pre-corona and post-corona life won't be the same."

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha said that the Prime Minister hinted extension of lockdown beyond April 14.

Modi said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of lockdown.