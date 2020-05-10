75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or mild: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that 75% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

He also said that with close to 7000 cases, 1,476 people are admitted at hospitals whereas the rest of them are being treated in quarantine centres or homes. "In Delhi, 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. We have made arrangements for treatment of those at their homes with mild symptoms. Among the total 6,923 cases, only 1,476 are admitted at hospitals whereas rest are getting treatment at their homes or quarantine centres," Delhi Chief Minister said.

He further added that out the patients that are admitted in the hospitals due to the deadly virus, only 27 are on ventilators.

Kejriwal also said that arrangements are being made for the treatment of mild COVID-19 cases at home as per the guidelines issued by the centre.

He also appealed to migrant workers to not travel on foot to their homes as more trains were being arranged for them.

"We are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government also issued an order for requisition of ambulances of private hospitals, stating that the decision has been taken due to shortage of state-run ambulances. "They (private ambulances) will have to be pressed into service when the government requires their service," he said.

He also added that at least 82 per cent of 73 coronavirus deaths in the national capital were of those who were above the age of 50.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 6,923 with 381 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 2069 people have recovered, and 73 people died.