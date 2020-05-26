74 lakh meals, over 1 crore water bottles given to 44 lakh travelling migrants on 'Shramik Special' trains: Railways

More than 44 lakh migrant workers have reached their home state by over 3,200 “Shramik Special” trains operated since May 1, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday.

As on May 25, 223 Shramik Special trains were moving 2.8 lakh passengers, the Railways said.

The national transporter has been running special trains since May 1 after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

"As on 25th May 2020, a total of 3274 'Shramik Special' trains have been operationalised from various states across the country. More than 44 lakh passengers have reached their home state by these “Shramik Special” trains," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

IRCTC distributed more than 74 lakh free meals and more than 1 crore water bottles to travelling migrants.

It may be noted that trains running today are not facing any congestion, the ministry said.

In addition to Shramik Specials, Railways is also running 15 pairs of Special Trains connecting New Delhi and plans to start 200 more regular trains on June 1.

The Railways has also faced accusation like ignoring travelling passengers' needs and running these 'Shramik Special' trains with delays and have even missed path and reached different destination than the specified one.

Responding to one such report claiming that a Bihar-bound train from Surat in Gujarat went down south towards Bengaluru after losing track at Bhusaval in Maharashtra, the South Western Railway said the information is baseless.

"Shramik Special trains run in the designated path and reach the exact and specified destination. Some trains may be diverted en route due to congestion of path in unavoidable circumstances. Such diversion will be via shortest alternate path. It is clarified that no Shramik Special train has lost the path and reached Bengaluru as reported in the media," the railway zone headquartered at Hubballi in Karnataka said.