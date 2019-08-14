73rd Independence Day: WhatsApp, Facebook messages, quotes you can share on August 15

This Independence Day, let's celebrate this unity in diversity and work towards causes that bring our countrymen closer.

On August 15, India celebrates 73 years of freedom from British rule. On this day, every year, India celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. The historic event is celebrated on this day through religious ceremonies, parades, and official government functions.

To celebrate, here are some messages you can share with loved ones...

1. Independence is among the most valuable gifts one can benefit from. This day God granted this gift to our freedom fighters.

2. Remember the sacrifice our Indian freedom fighters who shaped this country. Rejoice and celebrate the day with pride. Independence Day greetings to you and your family!

3. Celebrate the free spirit of India. May this Independence Day Fills your life happiness and prosperity.

Happy Independence Day.

4. No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. This Independence Day takes a pledge to contribute towards the perfection of your country. Happy Independence Day.

5. Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let's never take it for granted! Happy Independence Day!

6.Halki si dhoop barsat ke baad,

Thori si khushi her baat k baad,

Isi tarah mubarak ho aap ko,

Jashan-e-azadi ek din k baad….

Wish u a very happy Independence Day!

7. Take a stand against evil, corruption & terrorism

For we belong to India, a nation of pride & we will thus say

Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai, Sab Hai Bhai Bhai

Jai Hind!

8. Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai. Dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai. Happy Independence Day!

9. Kuchh nasha Tirange ki aaan ka hain / Kuch nasha Matrubhumi ki shaan ka hai / Hum lahrayenge har jagah ye Tiranga / Nasha ye Hindustan ki shaan ka hain. Jai Bharat, Happy Independence Day.

10. Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, fly in glory, moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day!