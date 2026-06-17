72 hours before NEET, Rahul Gandhi’s Kota protest vs BJP’s 'stress for NEET aspirants' charge| Explained

Rahul Gandhi’s protest in Kota has triggered a BJP backlash just 3 days before NEET-UG on June 21, with party leaders accusing him of 'attempting to mislead children' and create stress among aspirants.

Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a massive rally, "Echo of Students(Chhatron ki Gunj)" in Kota, aiming to raise issues such as NEET-UG examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and concerns faced by students and job aspirants across the country. As he prepares to leave for Shri Ram Rangmanch in Kota, Rajasthan, the BJP has been calling it Gandhi's toolkit move.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Kota Rally as 'Toolkit Move'

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised Gandhi’s proposed protest in Kota, questioning the timing as it could torture students. He alleged that while the government is acting with sensitivity, Congress and Rahul Gandhi are showing cunning instead. "I want to ask them: in the last 72 hours before the exam, when any candidate should be preparing for the final stage with complete concentration, why are you trying to mentally torture students by organising such events... There will be many opportunities for politics, it can be done even after the 21st... You want to create destruction just in order to fulfil your political ambition."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's proposed protest in Kota, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "The NEET exam is scheduled to be held again in three days... While the government appears to be acting sensitively, the Congress Party and the LoP Rahul Gandhi appear to be… pic.twitter.com/JAjagM46uA — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and scams were shattering the dreams of millions of young Indians."My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty--both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking," Gandhi said. However, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged it’s an attempt to “mislead children” and increase stress ahead of NEET-UG on June 21.

मेरे युवा और Gen Z साथियों,



एक बात मेरे मन में साफ़ है और आप भी इसे दिल में बैठा लीजिए: भारत के हर युवा का भविष्य सुरक्षित करना सरकार की ज़िम्मेदारी है।



पर ज़िम्मेदारी और ईमानदारी - दोनों मोदी सरकार की सोच से परे हैं।



पेपर लीक, परीक्षा कुप्रबंधन, रद्द होती भर्तियाँ, आसमान छूती… pic.twitter.com/i3MFdx3uw9 June 16, 2026

Patra said Rahul Gandhi lacks “responsibility and accountability” in public life. He alleged Rahul’s protest aims to “tarnish Kota’s image” as a coaching hub, and accused Congress Ashok Gehlot of “forcibly mobilising” coaching students for the event. Patra called it an attempt to “defame Kota” and “play with children’s lives”.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre ahead of Kota protest

In a Facebook post, Gandhi criticised the Central government, characterising it as a machine that has systematically "crushed" the aspirations of the youth for a better life throughout its 12-year tenure."Every young Indian has the right to dream of a better life and success--and it is the government's responsibility to fulfil those dreams. Yet, for 12 years, the Modi government has been a machine that crushes these very dreams," he said. Reaffirming that Congress stands with the youth against "corruption and oppression", he said that, "together, we will transform the voice of students into a clarion call for change," he said as reported by ANI.