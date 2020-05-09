714 cops in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 so far

At least 714 police personnel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Maharashtra, depicting worrying figures over the pandemic outbreak, which is spreading across India like wildfire. The COVID-19 tally among the police personnel includes 648 active cases, 61 recovery, and 5 deaths.

Notably, In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 19,000 positive cases of infection and more than 700 deaths.

Not just this, nearly 194 incidents of assault on police personnel during the COVID-19 lockdown period have been reported so far, across various police stations in the state. Pertaining to this, as many as 689 accused have also been arrested in these cases.

A day ago, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had stated that around 98,774 cases have been registered and 19,082 individuals nabbed for violating prohibitory orders during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. At least 98,774 offenses have been registered under Section 188 (disobeying an order passed by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the minister said.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 12,000-mark and the death toll is over 460. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Last month, the Mumbai Police had asked all policemen in the force who are above the age of 55 or those with pre-existing ailments to go on leave, with an aim to protect personnel from the clutches of COVID-19.

It is not yet clear as to when and how all the infected police personnel were infected with the virus. Authorities are tracing their contact history with full steam and some headway is expected in this regard soon. However, for good measure, some of the policemen's close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing testing to ensure trace the virus's potential contamination route. Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

Special measures are also being taken especially for the police force. HCQ tablets, multivitamins, and protein supplements being provided under medical supervision to strengthen the immunity system of the police personnel.

Special hospitals are being designated for police personnel. Also, all COVID hospitals in Mumbai have dedicated beds for Mumbai Police personnel. Adequate number of PPEs, face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, face shields have been provided to all personnel.

Amenities like food packets, ration, hot water flasks, pandals at checkpoints, etc. are being provided to all personnel on frontline duties. Accommodation facilities are also being provided to all police personnel who wish to stay back.