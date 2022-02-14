70th birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj: Know about the life and achievements of India’s Iron Lady

February 14 marks the 70th birth anniversary of Sushma Swaraj, who was one of the most respected and remarkable political leaders in India, with a vast understanding of the nation’s issues and a strong front to take action whenever required.

Sushma Swaraj was popularly known as the Iron Lady of India, for her exceptional work as a political at both state and national levels. She was a Padma Vibhushan awardee, which is the second-highest civilian honor in India.

She become one of the most followed Indian politicians on Twitter at one point and was also awarded the title of ‘Supermom of India’ by The Washington Post. She served as the Union Minister of External Affairs, becoming the second woman in India to hold office after Indira Gandhi.

Early life and achievements of Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, in Ambala, India, and started working towards her goal to make a difference at a young age. She started her advocate practice in the Supreme Court in 1973 and became a part of the legal team of George Fernandes, who was a notable politician.

At the age of 25, she became the youngest Cabinet Minister of a state, representing Haryana. Swaraj was also BJP's first female Chief Minister, General Secretary, Union Cabinet Minister, Spokesperson, and Minister of External Affairs.

After she became the Union Minister of Broadcasting, Sushma Swaraj played a key role in liberating the Indian film industry by declaring the film-making sector as an industry and giving it the eligibility to grant bank loans.

Sushma Swaraj became the Minister of External Affairs in the first Narendra Modi cabinet, and her work during her tenure made her one of the most beloved and efficient cogs in the central government. As the External Affairs Minister, she helped hundreds of Indians stuck overseas to come back to their homeland.

The political leader breathed her last on August 6, 2019, after suffering a heart attack. She was rushed to AIIMS New Delhi, where she passed away after a cardiac arrest.

One of the most notable quotes by Sushma Swaraj is, “A leader is not born out of the blue. You have to know the pulse of the people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Guwahati. You have to relate yourself with them, and only then does one become a leader.”