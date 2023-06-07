Search icon
700 Indian students deported from Canada, Punjab minister writes to Centre seeking solution

700 Indian students were deported to India from Canada. Punjab minister has written to S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the matter to reach a solution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal Tuesday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in the matter of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada. In a letter to Jaishankar, Dhaliwal also sought time to meet him over the issue.

As many as 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are facing deportation from Canada after the authorities in that country found admission offer letters to educational institutions to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

"I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally," Dhaliwal said. In the letter to the EAM, Dhaliwal said, These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters

I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including High Commission of Canada and the government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported, wrote Dhaliwal.

These students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas, he said. Dhaliwal also appealed to the people of Punjab that before going abroad or sending their children for studies, the details of the college and the record of the travel agent must be checked.

(With inputs from PTI)

Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
