70% of India's adults have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India’s nationwide vaccination drive has now successfully administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 70% of the country’s adult population. The news was shared by Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

Minister Mandaviya wrote, “Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population.”

He added, “Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona.”

While 70% off India’s adults have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, around 25% of the adults have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, India’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered surpassed 91 crore. Over 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories.

The average rate of vaccinations per day stood at 79.08 lakh in September.

As per the Health Ministry, “The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.”