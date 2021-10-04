Trending#

COVID-19

IPL 2021

Punjab

  1. Home
  2. India


70% of India's adults have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

While 70% off India’s adults have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, around 25% of the adults have been fully vaccinated.


70% of India's adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

File Photo

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 4, 2021, 05:31 PM IST

India’s nationwide vaccination drive has now successfully administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 70% of the country’s adult population. The news was shared by Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

Minister Mandaviya wrote, “Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population.”

He added, “Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona.”

While 70% off India’s adults have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, around 25% of the adults have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, India’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered surpassed 91 crore. Over 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories.

The average rate of vaccinations per day stood at 79.08 lakh in September.

Related Photos

COVID-19: Common side-effects you might experience after taking the jab

As per the Health Ministry, “The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.”