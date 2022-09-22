Search icon
7-year-old girl left locked up in school for more than 18 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, here's what happened

Block Education Officer (BEO) Pope Singh said the Class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti was left behind after school hours on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Representative Image

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district as a seven-year-old girl was locked up in a school for more than 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind.

The incident came to light only when the school opened on Wednesday.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Pope Singh said the Class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti of Gunnaur tehsil was left behind after school hours on Tuesday. "She was found this morning when the school opened. The girl is fine," the BEO said.

The girl's maternal uncle said that when she did not return home after school on Tuesday, the girl's grandmother reached the school only to be told by the staff that there were no children left there.

The family searched for her in the forested area but she was not found anywhere. When the school opened on Wednesday, it came to the light that the girl had remained locked in the school room overnight.

The BEO said that after the school hours were over, the teachers and other staff members did not inspect the rooms. "It is a case of negligence and action will be taken against the entire staff," he added.

