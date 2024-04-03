7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

Know the most effective tips for enhancing your eyesight.

One of the best ways to keep your eye health in check and prevent vision-related issues is routine eye exams. However, ultimately, that’s not enough if you already need glasses or have any other health conditions.

So, it’s high time you check out alternatives to not just improve your eye health for the better and know about the most effective tips for enhancing your eyesight!

1. Consume Key Minerals And Vitamins

Antioxidants included in zinc, vitamins A, C, and E, and other minerals may help avert macular degeneration.

The macula, which is responsible for centre vision, deteriorates in this disorder. Some healthy dietary sources rich in these vital elements are:

Broccoli

Carrots

Spinach

Red Peppers

Sweet Potato

Strawberries

Citrus

Salmon

Flaxseed

2. Don’t Miss Out On Carotenoids

The improvement of vision also depends on a few other nutrients. These include the carotenoids zeaxanthin and lutein, which are present in the retina.

They are found in eggs, broccoli, zucchini, and leafy green vegetables. Supplements containing zeaxanthin and lutein are also available.

By increasing the macula's pigment density and absorbing blue and ultraviolet light, these carotenoids aid in its protection.

3. Pay Attention To Your Fitness

Obese or overweight people are more likely to have type 2 diabetes, which can damage the small blood vessels in the eyes.

An excessive amount of sugar in the circulation damages the vulnerable artery walls. Diabetic retinopathy causes the retina, the back of the eye that is sensitive to light, to bleed blood and fluid. Thus, it severely harms your eyesight.

So, maintain a healthy weight and exercise to improve your eye condition. Besides that, get frequent blood sugar checks. This also reduces your chances of getting type-2 diabetes and its numerous problems.

4. Manage Your Chronic Conditions

Other illnesses, including multiple sclerosis and high blood pressure, may also impact eyesight. Even while a condition like multiple sclerosis cannot be avoided, it may be managed with medicine and good lifestyle choices.

Chronic inflammation associated with many illnesses affects your entire body, including your eyes. For example, if the optic nerve is inflamed, it can result in discomfort or even total blindness.

Antihypertensive drugs, exercise, and a heart-healthy diet can all be used to effectively manage high blood pressure.

5. Invest In Protective Eyewear

Whether you're working on a scientific project at school, playing racquetball, or working in your garage, you must always wear proper eye protection.

In these instances, there is a chance that chemicals, sharp objects, materials like metal shards or wood shavings, or even a push from an elbow during a game can harm your eyes. Never downplay the negative possibilities, and use protective solid eyewear.

A kind of polycarbonate used in many protective eyewear is roughly ten times more durable than other types of plastic. So, invest in a good pair!

6. Adopt The 20-20-20 Rule

During the day, your eyes strain a lot and require occasional rest. If you spend long hours working at a computer, the strain may be particularly significant. Use the 20-20-20 rule to reduce stress.

This indicates that you should glance away from your computer and stare at something which is 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

7. Quit Smoking

Smoking is unhealthy for your heart and lungs, skin, teeth, hair, and pretty much every other part of your body. That also applies to your eyes.

It significantly increases the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataract development.

Thankfully, within hours after quitting, your eyes, lungs, heart, and other body components can begin to heal from years of tobacco-induced damage.

Additionally, the longer you can refrain from smoking, the better for your blood vessels and the less inflammatory your eyes and body will be.

Consider Getting an Eye Surgery

If you have been wearing spectacles or contact lenses for a long time and are tired of following the norms associated with them, then one of the best options to get rid of them is to consider getting an eye surgery.

SILK is one of the most advanced and newest technologies for correcting vision problems. It was introduced in 2023 by Johnson & Johnson Vision. This cutting-edge method of eye surgery treats conditions including astigmatism and near-sightedness (myopia) by using the ELITA, a very advanced laser platform.

It promises a better monitoring quality of 6/5 vision, but it also introduces a new paradigm in vision correction treatments with its innovative flapless process, setting a new standard.

This surgery is one of the most coveted for its notable recovery time. If you opt for this eye surgery today, you can transition seamlessly back into your life from tomorrow.

Conclusion

A healthy lifestyle and shielding your eyes from the sun won't be enough to prevent every eye ailment. Though, all of these can lessen the likelihood of an issue that could impair your eyesight.

However, if nothing works out and your eyesight is drastically deteriorating, don’t wait and book an appointment with an ophthalmologist immediately. Do not take your eyes for granted!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.