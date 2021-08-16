7 people on 1 bike: Police bring up â€˜Yamrajâ€™ as fear of challan not enough in Uttar Pradesh

Road accidents are one of the biggest causes of fatalities in India. Each year, nearly 1.5 lakh people lose their lives in road mishaps. Around 415 people on average are killed in road accidents in India every day.

Raising awareness about road safety and adherence to traffic rules is a big initiative for all police and traffic police forces across the country. A witty tweet to this effect from the police department of Uttar Pradesh recently went viral on social media.

Several slogans around road safety are popular across the country. Leveraging a recent incident that came to light in the city of Etah in UP, the state police has come up with a catchy new slogan: “Challan se nahi, Yamraj se dariye”, which translates to “Not the traffic ticket but instead fear the god of death.”

The slogan was posted alongside a picture from Etah where a policeman was seen standing, joining his hands in front of a bike which had not three instead of two but seven riders.

The tweet has since then gone viral and was liked for two thousand people.

In the last decade, almost 14 lakh people were killed in road accidents in India. Adhering to road safety is paramount for all.