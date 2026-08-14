7 new Amrit Bharat Express trains approved by Indian Railways: Check routes, details

Indian Railways has approved seven new Amrit Bharat Express trains, expanding long-distance connectivity across India. Check the routes.

Indian Railways is set to add seven new Amrit Bharat trains to expand luxurious rail connectivity across the country. The proposed trains will connect cities in northern, central, western, and southern India, offering passengers more comfortable and affordable options for long-distance travel. This means more passengers will now experience Vande Bharat-like travel at economical prices.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

The Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will connect Jharkhand with Tamil Nadu and will pass through major cities like Gaya, Prayagraj, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Prayagraj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express

This route will operate as a weekly train and will stop at Prayagraj, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusaval, and Kalyan before reaching Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.

Prayagraj-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express

It will connect Prayagraj with Udhna in Gujarat and is proposed to operate weekly. Its listed stoppages include Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Agra Idgah, Bayana, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Bhawani Mandi, Ratlam, Vadodara and Udhna.

Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express

This weekly train route will operate between Subedarganj and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and will connect cities such as Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Bharuwa Sumerpur, Ragaul, Banda, Chitrakutdham, Kalyan, and Thane.

Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express

This route will connect Eastern Uttar Pradesh with the national capital and will include stops such as Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Ghaziabad.

Gorakhpur-Bandra Amrit Bharat Express

Another route from Gorakhpur will end at Mumbai, connecting cities like Gonda, Kanpur Central, Agra Fort, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Palghar, and Borivali.

Charlapalli-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express

The last proposed route will join Gorakhpur to Charlapalli in Telangana, passing through major stations like Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lucknow City, Gomti Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.