Jharkhand: 7 killed, several injured after bus falls off bridge in Hazaribagh, PM Modi expresses grief

In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday afternoon, a bus slid down a bridge over the Siwan River, leaving up to seven passengers dead and several others injured, news agency ANI reported.

“The injured are being treated at different hospitals. The bus was going to Ranchi from Giridih,” ANI quoted the Hazaribagh SP as saying.

The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus coming from Giridih district broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River in Tatijharia Police Station area, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"Two passengers died on the spot, while four others were declared dead by doctors at Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag. The fatality figures may go up as some are seriously injured. We are preparing to send them to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment," he said.

A DSP-rank officer and three police station in-charge have been deputed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation, the SP added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon,” PMO wrote on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I am saddened by the death of passengers due to the bus falling from the bridge in Tatijharia. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this sad time. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."