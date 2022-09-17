Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jharkhand: 7 killed, several injured after bus falls off bridge in Hazaribagh, PM Modi expresses grief

The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus coming from Giridih district broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Jharkhand: 7 killed, several injured after bus falls off bridge in Hazaribagh, PM Modi expresses grief
Image Credit: Twitter

In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Saturday afternoon, a bus slid down a bridge over the Siwan River, leaving up to seven passengers dead and several others injured, news agency ANI reported.

“The injured are being treated at different hospitals. The bus was going to Ranchi from Giridih,” ANI quoted the Hazaribagh SP as saying.

 

The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus coming from Giridih district broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in Siwanne River in Tatijharia Police Station area, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"Two passengers died on the spot, while four others were declared dead by doctors at Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag. The fatality figures may go up as some are seriously injured. We are preparing to send them to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment," he said.

A DSP-rank officer and three police station in-charge have been deputed to the spot to monitor the rescue operation, the SP added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon,” PMO wrote on Twitter.

 

Taking to Twitter, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "I am saddened by the death of passengers due to the bus falling from the bridge in Tatijharia. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this sad time. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."  

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.