7 killed in bus-pickup collision in UP's Pilibhit; CM Adityanath announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased. The CM also directed for proper treatment of all the injured.

At least 7 people were killed and more than 30 injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

A bus and a pickup collided in the Puranpur area, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash on Saturday.

"The bus was coming to Pilibhit from Lucknow, and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur," said SP Jai Prakash.

"The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people on the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident," he added.

The injured were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital following which some of them were referred to the district hospital after receiving primary treatment.

The police officials also said that most of the victims belonged to Pilibhit.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of Pilibhit accident victims.

(This is a developing news story, further details are awaited)

(With ANI inputs)