7 killed after car collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar, probe underway

At least seven people were killed in a car accident in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Sunday, i.e., August 17, a police official told news agency PTI.

At least seven people were killed in a car accident in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Sunday, i.e., August 17, a police official told news agency PTI. According to the report, the accident happened after a Swift Dzire collided with a Tata Harrier car.

According to officials, police and a 108 team were rushed to the site to kick off rescue operations. "Seven persons travelling in the car were burnt alive while three in the SUV escaped with minor injuries following the incident near Dedadara village at around 3:30 PM," said Vadhvan police station inspector, PB Jadeja, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

ALSO READ | At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway