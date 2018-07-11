7 killed, 2 missing in Manipur landslides

At least seven persons were killed and two missing following landslides in different places in Manipur's Tamenglong town early today morning, officials said.

At least seven persons were killed and two missing following landslides in different places in Manipur's Tamenglong town early today morning, officials said.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rain, injured seven persons who have been admitted to the Tamenglong district hospital.

The bodies of seven of the nine persons missing following the landslides have been recovered, District Deputy Commissioner Rabinder Singh told PTI.

Security personnel and locals are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing, Singh said.