7 Indian-Americans on Forbes' list of 400 wealthiest people in US: All you need to know

7 Indian-Americans have featured in Forbes' list of 400 richest people in the US. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has once again topped the list, with a net worth of USD 179 billion. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Cofounder Bill Gates ranked second in the 2020 Forbes list with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on the third spot.

The 7 Indian-Americans are -

Cybersecurity firm ZScaler CEO Jay Chaudhry

Founder and Chairman of Symphony Technology Group Romesh Wadhwani

Co-founder and CEO of online home goods retailer Wayfair Niraj Shah

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla

Managing Partner of Sherpalo Ventures Kavitark Ram Shriram Airline veteran Rakesh Gangwal

Workday CEO and Cofounder Aneel Bhusri

Jay Chaudhry

Chaudhry, 61 is ranked 85th on the list with a net worth of USD 6.9 billion.

Jay Chaudhry is CEO of ZScaler, a cybersecurity firm he founded in 2008. It went public in March 2018.

In 1996, Chaudhry and his wife, Jyoti, both quit their jobs and put their life savings to start cybersecurity firm SecureIT, his first startup, said Forbes.

Romesh Wadhwani

Wadhwani, 73 has been ranked 238th on the list and has a net worth of USD 3.4 billion.

His Symphony Technology Group brings in USD 2.5 billion in annual revenues and Wadhwani combined nine of his companies that were AI-focused into a new group called SymphonyAI in 2017, Forbes said.

An alumnus of IIT and Carnegie Mellon, Forbes said the serial entrepreneur founded Aspect Development, which i2 Technologies acquired for USD 9.3 billion in stock in 1999.

Niraj Shah

On the 299th spot is Shah, 46, who has a net worth of USD 2.8 billion.

Shah started the business in 2002 with Steve Conine, who is also a billionaire. Wayfair, which now offers more than 18 million products, generated USD 9.1 billion in net revenue in 2019, up 35% from the previous year, Forbes said.

Vinod Khosla

Khosla, 65 is ranked 353rd with a net worth of USD 2.4 billion.

Khosla co-founded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers before launching his own fund.

In June 2019, Khosla said he believes artificial intelligence could replace traditional industries such as radiology and music, Forbes added.

Kavitark Ram Shriram

On the 359th spot is Shriram, 63, who has a net worth of USD 2.3 billion.

Forbes said an early Google backer, Shriram has sold off most of his stock but remains on the board of its parent company, Alphabet.

His portfolio includes online invitation service Paperless Post, online HR service provider Gusto, and mobile advertising company InMobi.

Rakesh Gangwal

Gangwal, 67 is ranked 359th on the list and has a net worth of USD 2.3 billion.

Gangwal made his fortune from InterGlobe Aviation, the parent outfit of budget airline IndiGo, India's largest by market share, said Forbes.

Gangwal cofounded IndiGo, headquartered outside Delhi, with Rahul Bhatia in 2006 with one aircraft, it said.

Aneel Bhusri

On the 359th spot is Bhusri with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion.

Bhusri is CEO of business software firm Workday, which he co-founded with Dave Duffield, the founder of PeopleSoft.

Bhusri started his career in the early 1990s at business software firm PeopleSoft, where he rose to become vice-chairman.

Bhusri has been on the Forbes Midas List six times since 2008 and in May 2018, Bhusri joined the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world's wealthiest people to dedicate the majority of their wealth to philanthropy, Forbes said.

America's 400 richest are worth a record USD 3.2 trillion

"Pandemic be damned: America's 400 richest are worth a record USD 3.2 trillion, up USD 240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus. Even in these trying times, mega-fortunes are still being minted," Forbes said.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ranked 4th in the list and with a net worth of USD 73.5 billion and chairman, chief technology officer, and co-founder of software giant Oracle Larry Ellison ranked 5th with a net worth of USD 72 billion.

US President Donald Trump ranked 339th on the list with a net worth of USD 2.5 billion.