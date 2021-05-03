7-day lockdown announced in Chandigarh to contain COVID-19 spread

In wake of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, a 7-day complete lockdown has been announced in Chandigarh on the lines of Haryana and Punjab. On Monday, Administrator VP Singh Badnaur took this decision after a COVID War Room meeting at Punjab Raj Bhavan.

What will be open and what will be closed?

According to the new order, all government banks and offices in Chandigarh will operate with 50% capacity. Apart from this, all the private offices have been asked to ensure that their workers work from home for some time. As a rule, public transport will not be closed in lockdown, and all buses can run with 50% capacity. However, there will be a complete ban on cinema halls, gyms, spas, bars, swimming pools and coaching centres.

Home delivery of food will continue

The home delivery of food will continue during the lockdown. There will be no restriction on this. Apart from this, all shops of non-essential items such as mobile market, textile market, computer market will remain closed. Also, no social, cultural, political and religious programs will be allowed in these 7 days.

These restrictions were still in force

Till now, orders for night and weekend curfew were issued in Chandigarh. While the curfew remains in the city daily from 6 pm to 5 am in the morning the next day. Apart from this, the administration announced a weekend curfew every 5 am on Saturday till 5 am Monday. But these restrictions could not curb the surge in cases, so the administration has used its last option to control the virus and announced a lockdown in the entire city.