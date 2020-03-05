7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for rest of Budget session over 'gross misconduct'

Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday suspended from Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla on the "charges of gross misconduct" over protests in the House by Opposition parties over Delhi riots.

Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla have been suspended from Lok Sabha by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

They will not be allowed to attend the House proceedings for the rest of the Parliament's Budget session.

This comes amid vociferous protests and sloganeering by Opposition parties over the Delhi violence, disrupting proceedings for the fourth straight day.

Lok Sabha Members, mostly from the Congress, shouted slogans and displayed placards, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence that has taken close to 50 lives.

They have been demanding discussion on the riots which the government has said will be done after Holi.