Massive earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt across north India

A day after an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at the Hindu Kush area of Afghanistan on Thursday, roughly 277 km north-northeast of Kabul, a massive earthquake hit Afghanistan once again on Friday. 7.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Afghanistan.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan at 10:31pm Friday night, according to National Centre for Seismology. Strong tremors were felt across the north Indian subcontinent with tremors in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.

Initial reports suggest the earthquake in Amritsar and the one that struck the Central Asia nation happened at the same time.

The earthquake struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles).

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 also jolted Pakistan. As per the local media reports, no loss of life or property was reported so far.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with a depth of 80 km.

The tremor was felt in capital Islamabad and major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and several other parts of north India at 10.34 pm, prompting people to rush out of their houses. Delhi recorded an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, Noida and parts of Jammu. There was no immediate report of any damage to life of property.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter and tweeted, "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.