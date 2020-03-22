69-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus dies in Gujarat, India death toll rises to 7

The death toll in the country due to coronavirus rose to 7 on Sunday after a COVID-19 positive patient died in Surat hospital, in Gujarat.

The patient, a male aged 69, was having comorbid conditions, Gujarat Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Another female, 65 years of age died in Vadodara hospital, but her COVID-19 test is yet to come. If it comes out positive, the death toll would rise to 8.

Meanwhile, the state reported five new positive cases on Sunday. two cases each have been reported from Gandhinagar and Gujarat, and one from Kutch.

The total number of cases in Gujarat stands at 18.

Until now, the country has reported a total of two deaths on Sunday apart from the aforementioned case in Gujarat.A 38-year-old man who recently returned from Qatar died at AIIMS-Patna, Bihar, and another 63-year-old Mumbai succumbed to his illness.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to 341.