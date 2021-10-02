67-year-old man arrested for raping neighbour's dog in Gurugram

In an unfortunate turn of events, a 67-year-old man was allegedly accused of raping his neighbour's dog in Haryana's Gurugram.

The incident took place in the Sohna area of Gurugram, where the man was allegedly found sexually assaulting the female dog after luring her inside his house. The man was later identified as Suresh and was arrested after the owner filed a complaint against him.

The owner of the dog, Mukesh, has two dogs - one male and the other female. On September 28, when the owner realised that one of his dogs was missing, he stepped out in search of it. The moment he stepped out, he could hear her barking from far away and decided to follow the sound which led him to Suresh's house. When he reached the house, he saw Suresh indulging in sexual activity with his female dog and decided to record it for further proof.

Once the news spread, the accused tried to defend himself calling the allegations baseless. However, the owner had proof on his phone. He said, "But I had the video with me. No one would have believed me had I not recorded the act on my phone. I can’t understand how an elderly man could commit such an act," when asked by a leading newspaper.

The next day, Mukesh went ahead and filed a police complaint and also submitted the evidence against Suresh. The police registered the case and arrested Suresh under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.