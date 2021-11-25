66 fully vaccinated students test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka medical college

Even though the pandemic has slowed down in most parts of the country, several new cases are now being reported from educational institutes, just months after the state governments decided to resume offline learning for college and school students.

In recent news, 66 students from a college in Karnataka’s Dharwad district have been tested positive for COVID-19, as per the officials. As per the reports, all 66 students have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and have still tested positive.

The students belong to SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka. 66 students were tested positive for COVID-19 after 300 to 400 students were tested for the virus after a massive gathering that took place during a college event.

Following the high number of cases, the two hostels at the college have been sealed as a precautionary measure on the orders of health officials and the district commissioner. The college administration has also decided to suspend physical classes for the time being.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that all the students who tested positive for COVID-19 had been fully vaccinated and had been quarantined immediately. They will undergo treatment inside the college hostel itself, he added.

As per media reports, Patil said, “The rest of the 100 students will be subjected to COVID-19 tests. We have quarantined the students. We have sealed two hostels. The students will be provided with treatment and food. No one will be allowed to step out of the hostels. The students who are awaiting tests will also be quarantined in the same premises.”

The college had conducted an event recently, and it is being assumed that the students got infected because of the gathering in that event. Till now, the authorities have tested all the students who attended the event for COVID-19.

None of the students have severe symptoms of the virus. Officials have said that some of them have cough and fever while some of the students are experiencing no symptoms at all.