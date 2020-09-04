65 staffers at Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal test COVID-19 positive

At least 65 staffers at the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, a popular halt point for foodies, have tested positive for coronavirus, as per officials of the health department.

"65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID-19 positive, as per officials of the health department. The dhaba will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocols," Sonipat DC SL Punia told reporters.

"The patients who tested positive have been isolated. SDM and field teams have been instructed to implement containment measures," Punia added.

Located on the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana and Punjab, the eatery is an extremely popular place among people and sees a heavy footfall every day, especially of people from Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday set the record for the highest single-day spike across the world with 83,883 new cases. On the other hand, as many as 11,72,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday. This also is a record in itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of 10 lakh tests per day.