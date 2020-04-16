6.5 lakh medical kits, including 3 lakh rapid antibody testing kits, arriving from China today: Govt sources

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that 6.5 Lakh medical kits have cleared all customs on Wednesday and will soon arrive from China.

According to sources in the government, Rapid Antibody Testing Kits (first lot of 3 lakh from Guangzhou Wondfo and 2.5 lakh from Zhuhai Livzon) and RNA Extraction Kits (1 lakh from MGI Shenzhen) have left for India on Thursday morning.

“Our Embassy in Beijing and Consulate in Guangzhou played a key role in this,” the MEA sources said.

It must be noted that there was a slight delay in the procurement of these testing kits considering that The Indian Council of Medical Research had recommended the use of rapid anti-body testing for COVID-19 in high containment zones on April 2.

ICMR's chief epidemiologist RR Gangakhedkar had said on Monday that the first consignment of rapid testing kits is likely to arrive in the country on April 15. India already missed four previous deadlines to supply antibody test kits.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government will conduct Rapid Tests of all personnel who are providing any type of service during the lockdown upon receiving the rapid test kits. This includes delivery boys, ration shops, medical shops, Vegetable & fruit vendors, etc.

A total of 20,000+ service personnel to be covered under these rapid tests.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have risen up to 12380.