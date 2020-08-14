64,553 new COVID-19 cases push India's tally to 24.61 lakh, death toll crosses 48,000

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, and 17,51,556 discharged cases.

A total of 1,007 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 48,040, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With the world's biggest caseload behind the United States and Brazil, India has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 16 straight days.

COVID-19 testing continues to grow and 8,48,728 samples were tested on August 13 which is the highest in a single day so far.

Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that the week-wise average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week.

With an increasing number of recoveries, while the recovery rate has crossed 70 per cent, the case mortality among COVID-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96 per cent and steadily declining, the ministry had said.