64 flights in a week from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad

The government will operate 64 flights in the first week of operation to bring back stranded Indians from different countries from May 7 to May 13, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

The 64 flights include 10 from UAE, two from Qatar, five from Saudi Arabia, seven from the United Kingdom, five from Singapore, seven from the United States, five from the Philippines, seven from Bangladesh, two from Bahrain, seven from Malaysia, five from Kuwait and two from Oman, Puri said.

These flights include 40 by Air India and 24 by Air India Express. 14,800 Indians will be evacuated in the first phase from May 7 to May 13.

The rates fixed for the journey will be Rs 50,000 for London-Mumbai, similarly for London to Ahmedabad, London to Bengaluru and London to Delhi, the minister said. A ticket for Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad flight will cost about Rs 1 lakh, he added.

Cost of ticket from other cities is as follows: Dhaka to Delhi - Rs 12,000; Dhaka to Srinagar - Rs 12,000; Dubai to Delhi - Rs 13,000; Dubai to Amritsar - Rs 13,000; Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad - Rs 15,000; Jeddah to Delhi - Rs 25,000; Kuwait to Hyderabad - Rs 20,000; Kuwait to Ahmedabad - Rs 14,000; Singapore to Delhi - Rs 20,000; Manila to Delhi - Rs 30,000

The government on Monday announced that it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to suspension of international flights amid the lockdown over the coronavirus.

The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships and would begin in a phased manner from May 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release.

"Government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard," the MHA said.

Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens and the facility would be made available on payment basis.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Aarogya Setu app, and they would be medically screened.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols, the home ministry said.

State governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states, the MHA said.