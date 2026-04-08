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63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has shared details regarding the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway, the 63 km long expressway connecting two major cities of Uttar Pradesh. The authority has said that the expressway will reduce travel time saving both time and fuel for commuters.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details
The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway will reduce travel time to just 30 minutes.
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The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has shared details regarding the Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway, the 63 km long expressway connecting two major cities of Uttar Pradesh. The authority has said that the expressway will reduce travel time saving both time and fuel for commuters. Distance between Lucknow and Kanpur is approximately 93 kilometers via NH27, taking around 2.5 hours by car.  

Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway- How will it benefit commuters? 

The 63 km long Lucknow–Kanpur Expressway will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur from 1.5–3 hours to around 30 minutes.  

The expressway connects the two major cities in the Awadh region and is designed with a six-lane-wide (expandable to eight) road and is an access-controlled expressway that is being constructed in Uttar Pradesh with the state government’s initiative. 

According to the NHAI, the highway is built with modern engineering standards, robust safety systems, flyovers, underpasses, and planned rest areas. The corridor is designed in such a way to ease congestion, improve logistics efficiency, and support economic growth. 

Beyond connectivity, the expressway is set to benefit farmers, students, businesses, and industries by improving access to markets, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for development in the state of 

All about National Highway 6 

The government has designated the project as National Expressway 6 (NE-6). The expressway will be an addition to National Highway 27 (NH-27) as it will run parallel to it. NH-27 presently connects Kanpur and Lucknow and will be approximately 85 km away from the under constructed parallel highway.   

NE-6 will start from its junction with NH-27 near Shaheed Path in South Lucknow (11 km of the existing NH-27). From its origination point, it will pass through Bani, Kantha and Amarsas, before terminating at its junction with NH-27 (km 71.3) near Azad Marg in Kanpur, and from there it will further connect to Udyog Path. The expressway will also intersect the Ganga Expressway in Unnao district. 
 
The groundwork for the National Highway project was laid in March 2019 and again on January 5, 2022. It was officially notified as NE-6 in the Gazette of India in December 2020.

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