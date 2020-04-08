62-year-old Indian-American journalist loses life to coronavirus in New York

Headlines

Vijay Antony mourns 'loving and brave' daughter Meera's death, pens emotional note: 'I have died with her'

MotoGP: 82 riders from 41 global teams ready to compete for the 1st time at Buddh International Circuit

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st ODI

India-Canada row: MEA urges Canada to cut down diplomats in country over Nijjar killing allegations

'Should not become a safe haven for terrorism': India asks Canada to take action against those facing charges

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Antony mourns 'loving and brave' daughter Meera's death, pens emotional note: 'I have died with her'

MotoGP: 82 riders from 41 global teams ready to compete for the 1st time at Buddh International Circuit

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 1st ODI

9 highest paid television actors 

10 health benefits of radish (mooli)

Benefits of raw milk for clear skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

Vijay Antony mourns 'loving and brave' daughter Meera's death, pens emotional note: 'I have died with her'

Director Vivek Agnihotri calls Nana Patekar's performance in The Vaccine War 'one of the most powerful' in Indian cinema

'Animal Ka Baap': Anil Kapoor introduces his character Balbir Singh from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, poster goes viral

HomeIndia

India

62-year-old Indian-American journalist loses life to coronavirus in New York

The reporter died on Monday morning after spending nine days in the hospital.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An Indian-American journalist lost his life to coronavirus after spending nine days in a hospital in New York.

66-year-old Brahm Kanchibotla was a correspondent for United News of India. He was in the US, which has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reporter died on Monday morning after spending nine days in the hospital.

Kanchibotla showed symptoms of the virus on March 23. He was admitted to a hospital on Long Island on March 28 after his condition worsened. He was put on ventilator on March 31, and on Monday he had a cardiac arrest.

He worked for many publications in India before moving to the US in 1992.

The journalist is survived by his wife Anjana and two children. His family has said that they are unsure about the last rites due to the restrictions that have been imposed in New York. 

The US has so far reported almost 4 lakh positive cases of coronavirus. Out of it, nearly 13,000 people have died. New York is the most affected area with over 4,000 deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Not trying to provoke India but…’: Justin Trudeau over Hardeep Nijjar killing row

Meet IAS Sreenath K, who worked as coolie, cracked UPSC exam using Railway’s Wi-Fi; know his success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE