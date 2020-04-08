62-year-old Indian-American journalist loses life to coronavirus in New York

The reporter died on Monday morning after spending nine days in the hospital.

An Indian-American journalist lost his life to coronavirus after spending nine days in a hospital in New York.

66-year-old Brahm Kanchibotla was a correspondent for United News of India. He was in the US, which has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kanchibotla showed symptoms of the virus on March 23. He was admitted to a hospital on Long Island on March 28 after his condition worsened. He was put on ventilator on March 31, and on Monday he had a cardiac arrest.

He worked for many publications in India before moving to the US in 1992.

The journalist is survived by his wife Anjana and two children. His family has said that they are unsure about the last rites due to the restrictions that have been imposed in New York.

The US has so far reported almost 4 lakh positive cases of coronavirus. Out of it, nearly 13,000 people have died. New York is the most affected area with over 4,000 deaths.