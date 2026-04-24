FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump confirms Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension, signals further talks after Washington meeting

62 kms in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor to cut short travel time between Delhi to Noida airport, two new stations planed, check details

Gold, silver prices today, April 24, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder: How accused Rahul Meena committed the crime and was caught

Iran hits back at Trump's claims of infighting: 'We are all Iranian and revolutionary'

India reacts to 'hellhole' remark shared by Trump: 'Uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste'

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s century, spinners' magic help Chennai Super Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by 103 runs

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts history, achieves huge milestone against Mumbai Indians

India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran: 'All nationals should leave country'

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder: How accused Rahul Meena committed the crime and was caught

Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder: How accused Rahul Meena committed th

Bengal Election: Murshidabad On Fire! Brutal Face-Off Just Hours To Polls | TMC | BJP | Congress

Bengal Election: Murshidabad On Fire! Brutal Face-Off Just Hours To Polls | TMC | BJP | Congress

Delhi News: Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Murder Ex Help Arrested From Hotel Police Reveal Details

Delhi News: Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Murder Ex Help Arrested From Hotel Police Reveal Details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeIndia

INDIA

62 kms in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor to cut short travel time between Delhi to Noida airport, two new stations planed, check details

The Delhi to Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor is about 800 km long. Its construction will provide Gautam Buddha Nagar with another railway link.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 07:45 AM IST

62 kms in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor to cut short travel time between Delhi to Noida airport, two new stations planed, check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The work on Delhi-Noida Airport high-speed rail corridor is gearing up as a detailed project report, DPR, is being prepared for the Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor. To finalise the alignment of the corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, NHSRCL, has reached out to officials to gather information about the proposed route. This new rail link will bring releif for Delhi-NCR residents as it is expected to cover the distance between Delhi and Noida Airport in just 21 minutes

Two new stations planned in Noida region

According to a Jagran report, two stations for the high speed rail corridor have been proposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar. One station is planned in Noida and the second at Noida International Airport. The high speed rail will play a key role in linking Delhi with Noida International Airport. The distance of around 62 km from Delhi to the airport will be covered in just 21 minutes.

To determine the alignment of the high speed rail corridor in the YEIDA area, NHSRCL officials held a meeting with YEIDA officials and sought details of Master Plan 2041, existing and proposed projects in the region, particularly roads, along with information on electricity, water, gas pipelines and other utilities.

A pipeline has been laid at a depth of 12 metres parallel to the expressway between Mathura and Agra for the supply of Ganga water. Details of this have also been sought from the project department.

Officials to meet in Agra for further coordination

NHSRCL officials will soon hold a meeting in Agra as well. Officials from Agra administration, municipal corporation, development authority, NHAI, Public Works Department, electricity department and other departments may participate in it. According to YEIDA officials, information for the high speed rail corridor has been shared.

Corridor to span around 800 kilometres

The Delhi to Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor is about 800 km long. Its construction will provide Gautam Buddha Nagar with another railway link. At present the district is connected through the Delhi-Howrah route, but Noida, Greater Noida and the YEIDA region are not directly connected by rail. In Noida, stations will come up at Sector 148 and at Noida Airport.

Airport station to connect with ground transportation centre

The station at the airport will be underground and will be linked to the Ground Transportation Centre. The framework for land availability, passenger capacity and design has already been worked out. Apart from Gautam Buddha Nagar, the rail corridor will pass through Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Bhadohi and other districts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump confirms Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension, signals further talks after Washington meeting
Donald Trump confirms Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension, signals further talks
62 kms in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor to cut short travel time between Delhi to Noida airport, two new stations planed, check details
62 kms in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor to cut short travel time
Gold, silver prices today, April 24, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 24, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder: How accused Rahul Meena committed the crime and was caught
Delhi IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder: How accused Rahul Meena committed th
Iran hits back at Trump's claims of infighting: 'We are all Iranian and revolutionary'
Iran slams Trump's claims of infighting: 'We are all Iranian, revolutionary'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement