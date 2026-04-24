62 kms in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor to cut short travel time between Delhi to Noida airport, two new stations planed, check details

The Delhi to Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor is about 800 km long. Its construction will provide Gautam Buddha Nagar with another railway link.

The work on Delhi-Noida Airport high-speed rail corridor is gearing up as a detailed project report, DPR, is being prepared for the Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor. To finalise the alignment of the corridor, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, NHSRCL, has reached out to officials to gather information about the proposed route. This new rail link will bring releif for Delhi-NCR residents as it is expected to cover the distance between Delhi and Noida Airport in just 21 minutes

Two new stations planned in Noida region

According to a Jagran report, two stations for the high speed rail corridor have been proposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar. One station is planned in Noida and the second at Noida International Airport. The high speed rail will play a key role in linking Delhi with Noida International Airport. The distance of around 62 km from Delhi to the airport will be covered in just 21 minutes.

To determine the alignment of the high speed rail corridor in the YEIDA area, NHSRCL officials held a meeting with YEIDA officials and sought details of Master Plan 2041, existing and proposed projects in the region, particularly roads, along with information on electricity, water, gas pipelines and other utilities.

A pipeline has been laid at a depth of 12 metres parallel to the expressway between Mathura and Agra for the supply of Ganga water. Details of this have also been sought from the project department.

Officials to meet in Agra for further coordination

NHSRCL officials will soon hold a meeting in Agra as well. Officials from Agra administration, municipal corporation, development authority, NHAI, Public Works Department, electricity department and other departments may participate in it. According to YEIDA officials, information for the high speed rail corridor has been shared.

Corridor to span around 800 kilometres

The Delhi to Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor is about 800 km long. Its construction will provide Gautam Buddha Nagar with another railway link. At present the district is connected through the Delhi-Howrah route, but Noida, Greater Noida and the YEIDA region are not directly connected by rail. In Noida, stations will come up at Sector 148 and at Noida Airport.

Airport station to connect with ground transportation centre

The station at the airport will be underground and will be linked to the Ground Transportation Centre. The framework for land availability, passenger capacity and design has already been worked out. Apart from Gautam Buddha Nagar, the rail corridor will pass through Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Bhadohi and other districts.