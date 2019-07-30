600 flights were impacted per day due to closure of Pak airspace following Balakot airstrikes: India

Pakistan had closed the airspace on February 27 and opened the airspace on July 16, a period of 140 days, during which 84,000 flights were impacted.

India has said 600 flights per day were impacted due to the closure of Pakistani airspace in the backdrop of Balakot strikes.

Speaking in the parliament, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said," The closure of Pakistan airspace on Feb 27, 2019 had affected around 600 flights that operate per day across India-Pakistan airspace boundary and these flights were re-routed to Arabian sea airspace."

Pakistan had closed its airspace on the day it launched an attack on Indian military installations in response to Indian strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot on February 26.

The United Nations-listed Pakistan based terror group was responsible for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

After the Indian counter-terror strikes, Pakistan had launched an attack on Indian military installations on February 27 and as a fallout, New Delhi for few days did close its airspace around the Pakistani border but later reopened but closure for Pakistani planes remained.

The closure of Pakistani airspace had majorly impacted global air traffic especially the Afghans who were coming to India on a regular basis.

The Afghan aviation authority said that closure of Pakistani airspace had led to a loss of $27 million to Kabul in addition to disruption of passenger flights and India-Afghanistan air corridor.

Closure of Pakistan airspace had also caused a loss of $100 million to Pakistan. Various Pakistani civil aviation authorities are losing overflight charges, parking and landing charges etc to the tune of $600,000.