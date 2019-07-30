600 flights were impacted per day due to closure of Pak airspace following Balakot airstrikes: India

Headlines

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

He is aware: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms of USD 1.2 billion loan by August 3

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

HomeIndia

India

600 flights were impacted per day due to closure of Pak airspace following Balakot airstrikes: India

Pakistan had closed the airspace on February 27 and opened the airspace on July 16, a period of 140 days, during which 84,000 flights were impacted.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 06:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has said 600 flights per day were impacted due to the closure of Pakistani airspace in the backdrop of Balakot strikes. 

Pakistan had closed the airspace on February 27 and opened the airspace on July 16, a period of 140 days, during which 84,000 flights were impacted.

Speaking in the parliament, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said," The closure of Pakistan airspace on Feb 27, 2019 had affected around 600 flights that operate per day across India-Pakistan airspace boundary and these flights were re-routed to Arabian sea airspace."

Pakistan had closed its airspace on the day it launched an attack on Indian military installations in response to Indian strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot on February 26. 

The United Nations-listed Pakistan based terror group was responsible for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

After the Indian counter-terror strikes, Pakistan had launched an attack on Indian military installations on February 27 and as a fallout, New Delhi for few days did close its airspace around the Pakistani border but later reopened but closure for Pakistani planes remained.

The closure of Pakistani airspace had majorly impacted global air traffic especially the Afghans who were coming to India on a regular basis.

The Afghan aviation authority said that closure of Pakistani airspace had led to a loss of $27 million to Kabul in addition to disruption of passenger flights and India-Afghanistan air corridor. 

Closure of Pakistan airspace had also caused a loss of $100 million to Pakistan. Various Pakistani civil aviation authorities are losing overflight charges, parking and landing charges etc to the tune of $600,000. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: India on track for series sweep against West Indies after Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi's onslaught

Manipur: Sixth accused arrested in connection with parading incident

Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeat Indonesian top-seeded pair to clinch Korea Open title

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE