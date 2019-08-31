60 winners of ISRO's 'Space Quiz' to witness moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi

Headlines

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best rakhi gift for sister under 1000

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeIndia

India

60 winners of ISRO's 'Space Quiz' to witness moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi

The selection of the students was based on a 'Space Quiz' conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 08:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sixty students from all over India have been selected to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the south pole region of the moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7.

The selection of the students was based on a 'Space Quiz' conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The quiz was conducted for students from the eighth standard to tenth standard. The students were given a timeframe of 10 minutes to answer questions related to space and the winner of the contest was selected on the basis of the number of correct answers scored by the student within the time frame.

In a bid to promote awareness about the space programme among the students of India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had written to all school boards to encourage children to participate in the quiz.

Two students from every state will have the privilege to witness the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students who will be part of this historic day are Ribait Phawa from Meghalaya, Mridula Kumari from Jharkhand, Chinmaya Choudhary from Odisha, Rashi Verma from Delhi among others. 

"ISRO has great pleasure in informing that you have been selected to watch the historical Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on the early hours of September 07, 2019 at the ISRO Tracking Centre (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji. You are requested to reach Bengaluru by 1400 hrs on Friday, September 06, 2019 along with one parent/guardian," ISRO's letter to Delhi student Manogya Singh Suyansh stated.

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to land on the surface of the moon on September 7. It entered the moon's orbit on August 20 and the first Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft was performed successfully the next day. 

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the moon’s south pole.

The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the moon. It will also be the only country to land a rover on the south pole region of the moon.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

One of Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' superstars has 106 flops, not Mithun, Rishi Kapoor, Govinda, Dharmendra, Akshay

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

After Rs 8278 crore deal, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani firm's valuation zooms to...

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE