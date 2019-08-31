60 winners of ISRO's 'Space Quiz' to witness moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi

The selection of the students was based on a 'Space Quiz' conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Sixty students from all over India have been selected to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the south pole region of the moon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7.

The quiz was conducted for students from the eighth standard to tenth standard. The students were given a timeframe of 10 minutes to answer questions related to space and the winner of the contest was selected on the basis of the number of correct answers scored by the student within the time frame.

In a bid to promote awareness about the space programme among the students of India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had written to all school boards to encourage children to participate in the quiz.

Two students from every state will have the privilege to witness the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Students who will be part of this historic day are Ribait Phawa from Meghalaya, Mridula Kumari from Jharkhand, Chinmaya Choudhary from Odisha, Rashi Verma from Delhi among others.

"ISRO has great pleasure in informing that you have been selected to watch the historical Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on the early hours of September 07, 2019 at the ISRO Tracking Centre (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji. You are requested to reach Bengaluru by 1400 hrs on Friday, September 06, 2019 along with one parent/guardian," ISRO's letter to Delhi student Manogya Singh Suyansh stated.

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to land on the surface of the moon on September 7. It entered the moon's orbit on August 20 and the first Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft was performed successfully the next day.

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the moon’s south pole.

The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the moon. It will also be the only country to land a rover on the south pole region of the moon.