6 members of a family found dead under suspicious circumstances in posh Jammu locality

The dead bodies were recovered from the family’s houses in the posh Tawi Vihar residential area in Sidhra locality.

Mysterious deaths of six members of a family rocked Jammu on Wednesday after their semi-decomposed bodies were recovered from two houses in a posh locality of the city.

The police identified the deceased persons as one Sakina Begun, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, her son Zafar Salim and two other relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad.

The dead bodies were recovered from the family’s houses in the posh Tawi Vihar residential area in Sidhra locality. They have been sent to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

Police teams were rushed to the spot and investigation is underway to figure out the exact cause of the deaths.

"All the deceased belong to Kashmir and their families have been intimated. An SIT is likely to be constituted to investigate the case," police said on the deaths.

The cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem. However, a doctor at the hospital told the media that all the dead bodies had drip lines attached to them.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)