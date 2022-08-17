6 members of a family found dead under suspicious circumstances in posh Jammu locality

Headlines

PM Narendra Modi identified as leader representing 'Bharat' at G20 meet

Meet Rajeev Gulati, man who bought Rs 36 crore house in Delhi

Viral video: Ashneer Grover takes a joyride in Porsche, shows Delhi's G20 decorations in style

BJP in panic after bypoll results, reason is ‘very strong’ INDIA alliance: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

G20 summit: 'Cultural dance performance' to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' ignites online debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Rajeev Gulati, man who bought Rs 36 crore house in Delhi

Viral video: Ashneer Grover takes a joyride in Porsche, shows Delhi's G20 decorations in style

BJP in panic after bypoll results, reason is ‘very strong’ INDIA alliance: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar

Indian films that have earned Rs 100 crore on opening day

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi welcomes world leaders, heads of state at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

Does Ali Fazal have a cameo in Fukrey 3? Here's what Richa Chadha has to say

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is third Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in two days

HomeIndia

India

6 members of a family found dead under suspicious circumstances in posh Jammu locality

The dead bodies were recovered from the family’s houses in the posh Tawi Vihar residential area in Sidhra locality.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mysterious deaths of six members of a family rocked Jammu on Wednesday after their semi-decomposed bodies were recovered from two houses in a posh locality of the city. 

The police identified the deceased persons as one Sakina Begun, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, her son Zafar Salim and two other relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad.

The dead bodies were recovered from the family’s houses in the posh Tawi Vihar residential area in Sidhra locality. They have been sent to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. 

Police teams were rushed to the spot and investigation is underway to figure out the exact cause of the deaths. 

"All the deceased belong to Kashmir and their families have been intimated. An SIT is likely to be constituted to investigate the case," police said on the deaths. 

The cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem. However, a doctor at the hospital told the media that all the dead bodies had drip lines attached to them.

READ | ‘Still no place to live, no job by government': Bilkis Bano's family on release of her rapists in Gujarat

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 summit: 'Cultural dance performance' to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' ignites online debate

Meet Balamurali Ambati, world’s youngest doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

BJP to tie up with JDS for 2024 Lok Sabha; Yediyurappa says ‘4 seats confirmed’

Haddi movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives masterful performance, Anurag Kashyap impresses in chilling revenge drama

From PPF, NSC to KVP: Government to revise Small Savings Scheme interest rates by end of September

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE