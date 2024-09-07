Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manipur: 6 killed as fresh violence erupts, bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur, choppers on patrol

In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

9 richest film families of Bollywood

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

HomeIndia

India

Manipur: 6 killed as fresh violence erupts, bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur, choppers on patrol

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

Manipur: 6 killed as fresh violence erupts, bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur, choppers on patrol
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Six people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday morning, police said.

One person was shot dead in his sleep while 5 others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between armed men of two warring communities, a police officer said.

Militants entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep, he said.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, fresh arson broke out in the district after suspected "village volunteers" burnt down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station said.

Tribal body Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzawl and Jiribam) denied any involvement in the incident.

The district witnessed fresh violence despite representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to restore normalcy and "prevent incidents of arson and firing" in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on August 1.

In the meeting moderated by the Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel, and representatives of Hmar, Meitei, Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of Jiribam district were also present.

The agreement was, however, denounced by several Hmar tribal bodies based outside Jiribam district saying they did not have any knowledge about it.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June this year. Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling by security forces in mid-July.

( with inputs from PTI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement