6 Instagram Features You Are Missing

Instagram is an ever-evolving social media app. With every new app update, Instagram came up with a brand-new feature that somehow didn’t reach to the end user simply because of lack of awareness. Some avid Instagram users spot the new feature and start using it to make the experience better but an average Instagram user cannot cope with every new feature.

If you are among those average users, we are going to give just 5 Instagram feature that you might be missing. Once you start using this brand-new feature, you will enjoy Instagram in a much better manner.

Before you start finding this new feature on your Instagram, make sure you keep your Instagram updated with the latest version. Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store to update the Instagram app right now. After updating it, open your Instagram and start following the below-mentioned updates.

1. Find People on Instagram using their Phone Numbers

If you are trying to find someone on Instagram using a random username, you are missing the feature that lets you find people on Instagram with 100% accuracy. You can easily find Instagram by phone number. To do that, first, save the contact on your smartphone and then go to your profile, go to Discover People and simply sync the contacts.

Once you did that, all the phone numbers that are saved on your smartphone and have an Instagram account will be visible to you. Apart from this method, there is a couple of other ways to find people on Instagram but this works best and you don’t need 3rd party apps to do that.

2. Add GIF to Instagram

Do you know you can comment with GIFs on Instagram? Instagram recently added a new feature where users can comment with GIF. GIF as we all know is a short video form picture that has a duration of 1-2 seconds. This makes the comment section very interesting.

To comment with GIF, simply open the comments on Instagram and you will see ‘GIF’ tab in front of the comment section. Tap on that and search for GIF you wanted to comment with. Once you found a suitable GIF to put as a comment, tap on it and send it. Your comment will now include GIF which looks good and stand out from the crowd. If you are not getting the GIF tab in the comment section, you might be using an outdated version of Instagram. Update your Instagram app version right now and try again.

3. Make a List of Favorite People

Let’s just sink it, there are a lot of people using Instagram. People may come, people may go, but we cannot afford to miss the posts, and stories from our favorite people. These favorite people could be school friends, gym friends, family, that group of college friends and whatnot. If you missed posts by your favorite people because of a lot of junk content on Instagram, you can create a list of your favorite people. The benefit of creating this list is, Instagram will prioritize its content and will show you first no matter what.

To create a list of favorite people on Instagram, go to Instagram Profile, then go to Settings and Privacy. Here you need to go to ‘Favorites’. Tap on it. Now simply add the username to your favorite list and confirm it. Done!

Now whenever your favorite person posts a picture, reel or story on Instagram, you will see it on the top. That way, you can stay connected to them no matter when you open the app.

4. Change the Chat Theme

Do you like to chat on Instagram? When you chat with different people on Instagram, sometimes, you might overlook the person you are talking to and send the wrong message to the wrong person. In that case, you can now change the Chat Theme on Instagram. With Chat Theme, it will become easy to differentiate the person you are talking to.

Chat Theme also allows you to customize the chat section from person to person. To change the Chat Theme, first of all, go to the Chat section of Instagram and open the person’s chat you want to change the theme of. Now tap on the name of the person at the top. Here it will open more info about the person and all the posts, and media you have ever shared with them.

Here you will find an option called Theme. Tap on that and explore hundreds of Chat themes to select. There are chat themes like Spider-Man, Elemental, The Little Mermaid, CyberPunk 2077, Monochrome, Love, Ocean, Celebration etc. Then there are colors and a gradient theme for the sober chat theme. The Chat Theme can be different for a different location, time of the year and other events. Select any theme that looks good and select it. Please note, this new chat theme will be visible to both the persons in the chat.

5. Turn Off Comments on the Post

Sometimes people comment unnecessary advice and posts mean comments which is not desirable to anyone. In that case, Instagram allows users to turn off comments on Instagram. That way, no one will be able to post anything on your Instagram post or reply to your instagram story.

To turn off comments on Instagram, simply go to the post you have published, tap on the 3 dots above the post and tap on ‘Turn off commenting’. The comment section will be removed from the post and no one can post anything about your post. This is an important feature, especially for those who like to keep their Instagram accounts public.

6. Add Music to Instagram Story

Most Instagram users are already aware of this cool Instagram feature but if you are someone who still doesn’t know about that, well you should try this right now. You can add music to your Instagram story and make it stand out from the crowd. Music adds life to your story. You can even save Instagram story with music but that is a different topic. For now, here is how to add music to your Instagram story.

Go to Instagram and tap on the ‘+’ icon to add a story. Create a story with a photo, or video. Now tap on the ‘Sticker’ icon at the top and choose music. Search for the music you wanted to add and select it. You can even slide the timestamp of the music to make it relatable and set it to most interesting part. Once you are done with that, simply post the story. Now, every time someone opens your story, they will hear the music with the photo/video. Interesting, isn’t it?

Have Fun with the New Era of Instagram

These are some of the interesting yet underrate Instagram features that you should know for a better Instagram experience. Using these features, you will be able to Instagram in a more interesting manner. Instagram keeps on pushing new updates but these updates should be known to everyone.

