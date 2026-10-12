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6 Delhi Metro stations closed, traffic advisory issued ahead of INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court

Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 09:43 AM IST

6 Delhi Metro stations closed, traffic advisory issued ahead of INDIA bloc's march to Supreme Court
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High Security is in place in Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Officer, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation.

Security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons.

Delhi police have deployed security personnels at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

Six metro stations closed 

Entry and exit at six Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Patel Chowk, will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday due to security concerns amid Congress' call for a protest march to the Supreme Court, while interchange facilities will continue to be available at the affected stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The six stations where entry and exit will remain closed are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the situation would be reviewed by security agencies and further updates would be shared accordingly.

"Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further, the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," the DMRC wrote.

Traffic advisory issued

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions and diversions at multiple locations across the national capital on Monday, amid Congress' call for a protest march to the Supreme Court.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am on October 12, depending on the prevailing situation. The movement of vehicles may be affected at several major intersections, flyovers and roads across New Delhi and Central Delhi.

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on the following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026. Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 12.10.2026 depending upon the prevailing situation. The general public is informed that movement at the following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected."

The locations where traffic movement may be affected include Roundabout Shankar Road-Vande Matram 'T' Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Roundabout Jhandewalan, Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk.

As per the advisory, other stretches include Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point, Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Roundabout Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point, Roundabout Samrat Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg Crossing, under Bhikaji Kama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point.

Traffic may also be affected at Roundabout Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Windsor Palace, Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg Crossing, Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point, Roundabout RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point, as per the advisory.

Delhi police urges to keep extra time

The traffic police have advised commuters travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time.

"Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi," the advisory stated.

The police have also requested commuters to avoid non-essential travel and said that traffic management measures would be adjusted according to the prevailing situation. "Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment," the advisory added.

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