6 dead, multiple injured in boiler blast at noodle factory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

As many as six labourers were killed and many others were left injured after a boiler suddenly exploded inside a noodle-making factory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, as confirmed by officials on Sunday. The boiler blast occurred around 10 am on the morning of December 26.

According to locals, the blast was so intense that the noise from it was heard 5 km away from the factory. Rescue operations are currently underway at the explosion site and five brigades had rushed to the factory soon after the incident. The death toll is expected to rise.

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said that all those injured in the incident have been rushed to the hospital. The impact from the blast was so intense and strong that it destroyed a flour mill near the factory. Two labourers sleeping inside the mill also sustained injuries.

The factory was located in the Bela Industrial Area of Muzaffarpur. District Magistrate Pranav Kumar had told the reporters earlier in the day, “Five people have died and six injured in boiler blast in a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur. Further investigation is underway.”

The death toll of the incident soon rose to six, according to news agency ANI. Rescue operations are currently underway to remove the debris of the blast, and sources have said that as many as 10 bodies are still trapped inside the factory.

Jayant Kant, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, visited the spot of the incident and said, “We have recovered six bodies from the debris so far. Besides, five persons also sustained injuries and are admitted in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.”

Kant further added, “The rescue operation is currently underway. Firefighters and police personnel are removing the debris. The exact number of deaths is not ascertained yet.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, keeping in mind the gravity of the event, announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the boiler explosion in Muzaffarpur. He also directed the police to file a detailed report and urged the authorities to help those injured in the event.