6 dead in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, opposition demands action

Thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya and staged protests against the UP govt when they were suddenly attacked

Farmers protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri took a violent turn when an unidentifed person open fired killing six people, 15 were injured on Sunday, October 3. Some farmers were also run over by vehicles killing and injuring many more.

After the incident took place, angry farmers set three jeeps on fire. Allegedly, one of the vehicles is said to belong to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni.

Owing to the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had to cut short his visit to Gorakhpur and decided to return to Lucknow to address the problem.

After the incident took place, ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has been sent to Lakhimpur Kheri to take stock of the situation and additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any fallout of the situation.

On the other hand, farmers have refused to allow post-mortem examinations of the deceased. They have said that they will decide the future course of action only after talking to their leaders.

As the situation in Lakhimpur Kheri remains tense, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait is already on his way there and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be reaching there on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav strongly condemned the incident and has demanded that a case of murder be lodged against the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra who allegedly over the farmers with his car. He has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government. They came from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to reach Banvir village to attend a programme organised by the Union Minister. However, farmers occupied the helipad site at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where his helicopter was to land.