6 dead in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, opposition demands action

Headlines

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeIndia

India

6 dead in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, opposition demands action

Thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya and staged protests against the UP govt when they were suddenly attacked

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 03, 2021, 09:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Farmers protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri took a violent turn when an unidentifed person open fired killing six people, 15 were injured on Sunday, October 3. Some farmers were also run over by vehicles killing and injuring many more. 

After the incident took place, angry farmers set three jeeps on fire. Allegedly, one of the vehicles is said to belong to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni.

Owing to the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had to cut short his visit to Gorakhpur and decided to return to Lucknow to address the problem. 

After the incident took place, ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has been sent to Lakhimpur Kheri to take stock of the situation and additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any fallout of the situation.

On the other hand, farmers have refused to allow post-mortem examinations of the deceased. They have said that they will decide the future course of action only after talking to their leaders.

As the situation in Lakhimpur Kheri remains tense, Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait is already on his way there and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be reaching there on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav strongly condemned the incident and has demanded that a case of murder be lodged against the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra who allegedly over the farmers with his car. He has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister. 

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers had marched to Tikuniya and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government. They came from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to reach Banvir village to attend a programme organised by the Union Minister. However, farmers occupied the helipad site at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where his helicopter was to land.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's epic dance to Haryanvi song on road sparks online dispute, watch

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim; check full list here

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

Independence Day 2023: Unlike other states, this Indian state didn’t get freedom on August 15, 1947

Manipur violence: Who are Meira Paibis, Meitei women’s group standing up against Indian Army? Know their reasons

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE