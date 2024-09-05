Twitter
6 dead, 3 injured due to heavy rain, landslides in Nagaland; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia announced

Nagaland Deputy CM Zeliang said that the State Government has directed the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) to release ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and injured immediately through the respective District Disaster Management Authority (DDMAS).

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

6 dead, 3 injured due to heavy rain, landslides in Nagaland; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia announced
The Nagaland government has announced an ex gratia of four lakh each for the families of six people who were killed on National Highway-29 (Dimapur-Kohima) due to "large-scale destruction" caused by incessant rainfall and landslides.

Sixteen thousand will be given to the three injured persons as per the norms of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang said.

After the casualties on Wednesday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took stock of the situation and urged people to heed official advisories.
"Convened a meeting and took stock of the disaster situation on NH-29, which resulted in 6 casualties. I urge citizens to heed official advisories. The Govt. is providing emergency services and ex-gratia. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased," the CM posted on X.

"I'm deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest," the CM mentioned on X. 

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang said that the State Government has directed the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) to release ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and injured immediately through the respective District Disaster Management Authority (DDMAS).

He said that an ex-gratia of four lakh each will be given to the family of the deceased while sixteen thousand will be given to the injured persons as per the norms of the NSDMA.

Zeliang expressed anguish over the unfortunate incident that caused the death of six persons and said, "We convey our deep condolences to the bereaved families of the six persons and wish a speedy recovery to the three injured persons who are admitted to the hospital."

Zeliang said that since there is no other alternative road for plying heavy vehicles, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been directed to make the NH-29 operational within 24 hours to ensure that the supply of essential commodities like food items is not adversely affected.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

