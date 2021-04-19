6-day lockdown in Delhi from tonight till April 26 - What’s open, what's closed

In an apparent effort to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 19) announced to impose six-day lockdown in Delhi from tonight till next Monday morning (April 26).

Notably, the Delhi chief minister decided to impose the fresh restrictions just a day after the national capital recorded 25,462 COVID-19 cases. CM Kejriwal announced that the complete lockdown will be effective from tonight (April 19) to 5 am on April 26 (Monday).

“From today till Monday, 5 am Delhi is going under lockdown. Essential services will work. Lockdown was not an easy decision but we had no other option left”, said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal admitted that Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit and it is on the verge of collapse. He added that it is necessary to take harsh measures to prevent a collapse of the health system.

Here’s What Allowed, What’s Shut

- Essential services, food services, medical services will continue.

- Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people

- Passes will be issued separately for wedding functions.

- Pvt medical personnel exempted on production of valid ID.

- Pregnant women/patients going for medical aid along with attendant exempted on production of valid ID/doctor’s prescription/medical papers.

- Those going for testing/vaccination exempted on production of valid ID.

- Persons coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

- Officials in the officers of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post exempted on the production of valid ID, said Delhi government order.

- Media exempted on production of valid ID card.

- No restriction on inter-state & intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods.

- Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors allowed.