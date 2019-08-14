6 accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted by Rajasthan court

Pehlu Khan and his sons were thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar's Behror on Aprli 1, 2017. He died two days later at a hospital.

A court in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday acquitted six accused in the alleged lynching of Pehlu Khan.

Pehlu Khan, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, and his sons were thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar's Behror on Aprli 1, 2017. Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar two days later.

They were on their way to Haryana's Nuh district from Jaipur when the cow vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, attacking Pehlu Khan and others. A video of Pehlu Khan being attacked by a mob also went viral which created a huge outrage in the country.

Police booked 6 adults and three minors in the FIR which also mentioned about 200 unidentified people.

Acquitting all adult accused, the court said it was giving the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The police also registered a case against Pehlu Khan and others under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act, which allows the transportation of cattle only after getting permission from the administration.

The police had booked 16 people for illegally transporting 36 animals in six vehicles.