6 accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted by Rajasthan court

Headlines

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Check list of India’s richest people who are Harvard alumnus

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Check list of India’s richest people who are Harvard alumnus

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Asia Cup, Australia series to decide India's ODI World Cup squad as ICC unveils team submission guidelines

7 cricketers who have Engineering degree

Healthy Heart: Daily routine things you can do to keep your heart healthy

Food to eat to reduce cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

Kutch Express: Viraf Patel talks about his experience of working with Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

6 accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted by Rajasthan court

Pehlu Khan and his sons were thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar's Behror on Aprli 1, 2017. He died two days later at a hospital.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 06:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A court in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday acquitted six accused in the alleged lynching of Pehlu Khan.

Pehlu Khan, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, and his sons were thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar's Behror on Aprli 1, 2017. Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar two days later. 

They were on their way to Haryana's Nuh district from Jaipur when the cow vigilantes stopped two of the vehicles on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, attacking Pehlu Khan and others. A video of Pehlu Khan being attacked by a mob also went viral which created a huge outrage in the country. 

Police booked 6 adults and three minors in the FIR which also mentioned about 200 unidentified people.

Acquitting all adult accused, the court said it was giving the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The police also registered a case against Pehlu Khan and others under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act, which allows the transportation of cattle only after getting permission from the administration.

The police had booked 16 people for illegally transporting 36 animals in six vehicles.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, passed in Parliament? How will it change India’s defence system?

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE