5G services to be launched in India on October 1

PM Modi will launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress on October 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

5G services are all set to roll out in India on October 1, 2022, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the services at India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

Earlier, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that India is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services by October. He had also added that 5G services will be scaled up after launch and should reach every part of the country in the next two to three years.

In August this year, the Department of Telecom received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the auction. Reliance Jio, Adani group, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea were the four major participants in the spectrum auction.

READ | How to know if your phone supports 5G network

 

