5G Rollout: Why is it dangerous for aircrafts? - Know more

Mobile network companies have finally got a go-ahead by the Department of Telecommunications to conduct 5G technology trials. Companies like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone India and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) had submitted an application to the Ministry of Communications regarding the same.

Now, this has been creating quite the controversy since the aviation industry is worried about the effect of the 5G technology causing damage to planes and the frequency. The trail was stopped earlier as well to make sure that the flying of aircraft remain safe.

Also Read | Is Apple introducing new iPhone subscription service? – Know here

Regarding the frequency effect on aircraft and its study, the ministry responded by saying, "The frequency band opened for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), including 5G Technology, in India have enough guard band to ensure that there is no aeronautical interference. Therefore, the question of conducting study does not arise."

Initially, the question on 5G and its effects arose when the US aviation industry and the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) stated that 5G waves could impact aeroplane electronics like altimeters that help suggest the altitude of an aircraft.

Since the 5G is being rolled out in the US, it means that flights to and from the US will be affected. Later this year, India will too rollout the 5G spectrum and it's quite possible for our airlines to suffer as well.

Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio are all working on testing 5G across the country right now and the service is expected to roll out this year.