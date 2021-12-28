5G rollout in 2022: THESE 13 cities to receive 5G services first

The long wait for Indian internet consumers is set to end in 2022, with the government confirming that 5G services will start rolling out in the new year. Both consumers and enterprises in India have been eagerly awaiting 5G roll out. Several 5G smartphones were launched for the Indian market in 2022. Now, users will be able to start experiencing the lightning-fast capabilities of the next generation internet service.

The Department of Telecom confirmed that India is set for 5G roll out in the coming year in a recent yearend press release. Apart from divulging details and updates of the current projects, the DOT also informed about the list of cities that will be the first to get 5G services.

The “indigenous 5G Test bed project”, which is funded by DoT and is being implemented by 8 agencies, namely IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IISC Bangalore, SAMEER and CEWiT, is in its final stages. Work on the project worth around Rs 224 crore has been on for the last three years. DoT confirmed that the project is likely to reach completion by December 31, 2021. This is pave the way for “end-to-end testing of 5G User Equipments (UEs) and network equipment by 5G stakeholders developing 5G Products/Services/Usecases, including indigenous Start-ups, SMEs, Academia and Industry in the country,” said the press release.

Cities to receive 5G services in the first phase of rollout

DoT informed that Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have established 5G trials sites for rollout of 5G services. This has been done in 13 cities across 10 states, UTs. As per the press release, these metro and big cities will see the first roll outs of 5G services in 2022: