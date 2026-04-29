594 kilometers in just 6 hours: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 36230 crore Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway, check details

The six-lane greenfield corridor, which is expandable to eight lanes, was built at Rs 36,230 crore. The project is designed to provide seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central, and eastern regions of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway at Meerut on Wednesday. During the inauguration of the high-speed corridor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.

The six-lane greenfield corridor, which is expandable to eight lanes, was built at Rs 36,230 crore.

Ganga Expressway to provide connectivity to 12 districts

The expressway traverses 12 districts such as Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. The project is designed to provide seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central, and eastern regions of the state.

Key features of Ganga Expressway

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from the current 10-12 hours to approximately six hours, enhancing ease of movement and efficiency in transportation.

A key highlight of the project is the provision of a 3.5 km-long Emergency Landing Facility (airstrip) in Shahjahanpur district. This dual-use infrastructure enhances national security preparedness and adds strategic value beyond economic benefits.

How Ganga Expressway will help commuters

The Ganga Expressway is envisioned as a major economic corridor, with the development of Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Corridors over approximately 2,635 hectares across the 12 districts along its alignment. The expressway will reduce logistics costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and boost manufacturing competitiveness, a press release by the PMO stated.

The project aims to provide farmers with direct access to urban and export markets, facilitating better price realisation and strengthening rural incomes. The project is also expected to boost tourism and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across the region.

Ganga Expressway to increase connectivity

The expressway will also serve as a backbone for a broader expressway network in the state, with several link corridors either operational or planned, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the proposed extension from Meerut to Haridwar. This emerging expressway grid will expand high-speed road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh from East to West and from North to South, enabling balanced regional development.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi arrived at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to perform darshan.

A massive crowd gathered at Lahurabir crossing in Varanasi to welcome PM Modi, who is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow in the city.Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal said that every visit by the Prime Minister brings new development initiatives for the city.

"Whenever PM Modi comes to Kashi, he announces new inaugurations before leaving... Today, he is going to seek (Kashi Vishwanath) Baba's blessings... Today, the news spread that he is coming, and the people of Varanasi could not stop themselves and thronged the road to get a glimpse and greet him," Jaiswal said.