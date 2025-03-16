Two Nigerian women, Bamba Fanta and Abigail Adonis, arrested at Bengaluru airport for smuggling 37 kg of MDMA worth Rs 75 crore, marking Karnataka's largest drug haul.

In a major breakthrough, the Bengaluru Police have arrested two Nigerian women for attempting to smuggle over 37 kilograms of MDMA, a powerful drug, with a street value of approximately Rs 75 crore. This is the largest-ever drug haul in the state of Karnataka, according to the police. The two women, identified as 31-year-old Bamba Fanta and 30-year-old Abigail Adonis, were apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The women were arrested after they arrived at the airport from Delhi, carrying the drugs concealed in their trolley bags. During the arrest, the police also seized four mobile phones, passports, and Rs 18,000 in cash from the two suspects. The women were residing in Delhi and were heavily involved in smuggling MDMA across various parts of India, with the air route serving as their primary means of transportation.

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the two women had been operating as part of a drug cartel for about 1-2 years. They had made multiple trips between cities, with records showing that they had traveled to Mumbai 37 times and Bengaluru 22 times over the past year, smuggling drugs each time. The police also revealed that Fanta arrived in India in 2020 on a business visa, while Adonis had been staying in the country since 2016.

The police operation began six months ago when they arrested a man named Haider Ali in Mangaluru, who was found with 15 grams of MDMA. Further investigations revealed a connection to another Nigerian national named Peter, who was arrested in Bengaluru with 6 kilograms of MDMA. This led to the arrest of the two women and exposed the extent of the drug trafficking network operating in the region.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter to uncover more members of the cartel and further disrupt the illegal drug trade.