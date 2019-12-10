59 terrorists infiltrated after abrogation of Article 370 in valley: MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its written reply to the Lok Sabha said that regular attempts for infiltration by terrorists through the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir are sponsored and supported from across the border.

Since August 2019, 84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated into the valley.

Minister of State in Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament that since 1990, 22,557 militants have been neutralized in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till December 1, 2019.

During the attempts of infiltration from across the border from 2005 till 31st October 2019, 1011 militants have been killed, 42 militants have been apprehended and 2253 militants have been pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces.

As per MHA report, Infiltration attempts are part of proxy war agenda of an adversary to replenish the depleted terrorist strength in the valley to achieve its intention to ratchet up violence in Jammu and Kashmir and internationalize the issue.

Relentless domination operations, ambushes and patrols are being conducted to thwart infiltration attempts. In addition, a robust counter-infiltration grid is in place to foil infiltration attempts.